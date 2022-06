Tickets for Built to Spill's shows at The Stone Pony and Irving Plaza are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 12 PM - 10 PM. Presale password is: BVSPILL22

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10 at 10 AM. All tour dates are here.

Built to Spill's new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which will be their first for Sub Pop, will be out September 9.