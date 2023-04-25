Buke & Gase film ft. Aaron Dessner, Laurie Anderson, more premiering in NYC (watch trailer)

A new film documenting experimental indie project Buke & Gase is on the way, due out May 9. Buke & Gase is part documentary and part concert film, directed by Stephen Pierce, and features a live set shot in the duo's hometown of Hudson, NY. The synopsis reads:

In 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when tours were cancelled and all live music went silent, one band refused to stay quiet. This is that concert. The musical duo Buke and Gase performs a complete live concert in the eerily empty, famed arts and musical hall Basilica Hudson. In between the genre-bending performances that make up the concert portions, the film examines the design and creation of their handmade instruments, a six-string former-baritone ukulele (the “Buke”) and a hybrid guitar-bass (the “Gase”) as well as the inspirations behind the songs and lyrics. The film contains both a full set from Buke and Gase made up of their hits songs and new releases, as well as insights from Aaron Dessner (The National), Melissa Auf der Maur (The Smashing Pumpkins, Hole), Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders), Laurie Anderson (Artist/Musician), Jad Abumrad (Radiolab), Alec Hanley Bemis (Brassland), Owen Pallett (musician), Jonny Dovercourt (presenter/writer) and many more.

Check out the trailer and poster below.

Buke & Gase premieres with a free screening on a giant LED video wall on May 9 at Pig Beach in Astoria. RSVP here.