BUKU 2022 lineup: Tyler the Creator, Tame Impala, Taking Back Sunday, 100 gecs, Vince Staples, more

New Orleans festival BUKU Music + Art Project returns March 25 and 26, and the 2022 edition will feature some of the artists who were booked for the cancelled 2020 edition, including headliner Tyler, the Creator, plus 100 gecs and Taking Back Sunday, and the other headliner will be Tame Impala. The lineup also includes Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, $uicideboy$, Baby Keem, Flo Milli, KennyHoopla, Maxo Kream, Tierra Whack, Porter Robinson, Glass Animals, Trippie Redd, Shygirl, Bas, TroyBoi, Fousheé, and more. Full lineup below.

Tickets go on pre-sale December 17 with the general on-sale starting December 20, and you can sign up for the presale now. Every ticket sold also benefits Upbeat Academy, "a non-profit that inspires and empowers New Orleans youth through music education."

BUKU - 2022 Lineup

TYLER, THE CREATOR

TAME IMPALA

$UICIDEBOY$

100 GECS

A HUNDRED DRUMS

ALISON WONDERLAND

AMELIE LENS

BABY KEEM

BAS

CHEE B2B TSURUDA

CLOZEE

DOM DOLLA

FLO MILLI

FOUSHEÉ

GLASS ANIMALS

GLBL WRMNG

J. WORRA

JOHN SUMMIT

KALI UCHIS

KENNYHOOPLA

KUMARION B2B REAPER

LANE 8

LIQUID STRANGER

MAXO KREAM

MERSIV

MOORE KISMET

NENO CALVIN

PORTER ROBINSON

REZZ

SFAM

SHYGIRL

SULLIVAN KING

SVDDEN DEATH

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN

TIERRA WHACK

TRIPPIE REDD

TROYBOI

TSHA

TSU NAMI

TVBOO

VINCE STAPLES

WRECKNO

504ICYGRL

ANTWIGADEE!

BLUSHAKURX

BUCKTEN B2B DON PEYOTE

CHINUA

GØ PINK

GUWAP DASHH

LADY LAVENDER

LANGO

LEGATRON PRIME

NCOGNITA

ODD THE ARTIST

ROB49

STONE COLD JZZLE

TATYANNA XL

TREETY

ZIGGMONSTER