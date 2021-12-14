BUKU 2022 lineup: Tyler the Creator, Tame Impala, Taking Back Sunday, 100 gecs, Vince Staples, more
New Orleans festival BUKU Music + Art Project returns March 25 and 26, and the 2022 edition will feature some of the artists who were booked for the cancelled 2020 edition, including headliner Tyler, the Creator, plus 100 gecs and Taking Back Sunday, and the other headliner will be Tame Impala. The lineup also includes Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, $uicideboy$, Baby Keem, Flo Milli, KennyHoopla, Maxo Kream, Tierra Whack, Porter Robinson, Glass Animals, Trippie Redd, Shygirl, Bas, TroyBoi, Fousheé, and more. Full lineup below.
Tickets go on pre-sale December 17 with the general on-sale starting December 20, and you can sign up for the presale now. Every ticket sold also benefits Upbeat Academy, "a non-profit that inspires and empowers New Orleans youth through music education."
BUKU - 2022 Lineup
TYLER, THE CREATOR
TAME IMPALA
$UICIDEBOY$
100 GECS
A HUNDRED DRUMS
ALISON WONDERLAND
AMELIE LENS
BABY KEEM
BAS
CHEE B2B TSURUDA
CLOZEE
DOM DOLLA
FLO MILLI
FOUSHEÉ
GLASS ANIMALS
GLBL WRMNG
J. WORRA
JOHN SUMMIT
KALI UCHIS
KENNYHOOPLA
KUMARION B2B REAPER
LANE 8
LIQUID STRANGER
MAXO KREAM
MERSIV
MOORE KISMET
NENO CALVIN
PORTER ROBINSON
REZZ
SFAM
SHYGIRL
SULLIVAN KING
SVDDEN DEATH
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
TEEZO TOUCHDOWN
TIERRA WHACK
TRIPPIE REDD
TROYBOI
TSHA
TSU NAMI
TVBOO
VINCE STAPLES
WRECKNO
504ICYGRL
ANTWIGADEE!
BLUSHAKURX
BUCKTEN B2B DON PEYOTE
CHINUA
GØ PINK
GUWAP DASHH
LADY LAVENDER
LANGO
LEGATRON PRIME
NCOGNITA
ODD THE ARTIST
ROB49
STONE COLD JZZLE
TATYANNA XL
TREETY
ZIGGMONSTER