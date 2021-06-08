BUKU Project Planet B 2021 lineup (Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, more)

New Orleans festival BUKU Music + Arts Project was forced to cancel its 2020 edition due to COVID. The fest is usually held in March, and while the next full edition is set for March of 2022, organizers decided to hold an event in October this year, too, called "Planet B." They write:

Rather than just wait until 2022 or copy the exact same March experience in October, we decided to emerge from the weird reality we’ve been living in and challenge ourselves to create something new. PLANET B will be a one-time-only moment in time. We purposefully designed the site at a slightly lower-than-usual capacity in order to place stages right outside the insane energy of the Market Street Power Plant and on the historic grounds of the old TwiRoPa venue. Expect the same uninhibited joyous BUKU vibes and a similar style lineup, but with a fresh take on art installations, stage designs, site layout, community partners and overall creative direction.

Planet B happens on October 22 and 23 at Market Street Power Plant grounds & ENMCC – Lot K, and they've announced the lineup, which is headlined by Megan Thee Stallion, Illenium, Machine Gun Kelly, and Playboi Carti. It also includes Jamie xx, Pooh Shiesty, Kaytranada, EarthGang, Ghostemane, Ashnikko, Arlo Parks, Flo Milli, Remi Wolf, slowthai, $not, Yung Baby Tate, Dua Saleh and more. See it in full on the poster below.

Tickets go on presale starting Thursday, June 10 at 10 AM CDT.