Bulldoze vocalist Kevone, RIP

Kevin "Kevone" Cea, the vocalist of NYHC band and beatdown pioneers Bulldoze, has passed away. His bandmates shared the news on social media, writing:
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our singer Kevone.
One. Of. A. Kind 👑
I’m sure many of you all have heard crazy stories, all which were very true. But what a lot of people don’t know, is that craziness was fueled by his love for music and his friends and family.
We will always cherish all the times we shared, good and bad. Laughs we had and music we created. We made a mark on the Hardcore scene. All though we won’t be able to share the stage again like we were so excited to do… your legacy will live on through the genre of music we created.
BEATDOWN HARDCORE!
Prayers to his wife Debbie, son Damien, and daughter Bella and rest of his family and friends.
REST IN PEACE
KEVONE
Chris, Puda, Zack, Mike
NYHC icon Danny Diablo paid tribute to Kevone on Instagram, writing:
FAT KEVIN
REST IN PEACE!!!
WE WERE BOYS SINCE WE WERE 16 YEARS OLD.
WE FOUGHT SIDE BY SIDE
& DID SONE CRAZY SHIT IN OUR EARLY YEARS ON THE STREETS OF NYC.
WE ALSO BOTH FLEW TO
CHICAGO MAD DUSTED AFTER OUR BROTHERS DIED.
THE WAY HOME WAS A MISSION
BUT I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER HOW WE BONDED ON THAT CRAZY TRIP!!!
GONNA MISS YOU BRO!!!
Rest in peace, Kevone. Watch live video of Bulldoze below.
Bulldoze were on the lineup for FYA Fest in January; there's been no word yet on whether they will still perform.