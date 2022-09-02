Bulldoze vocalist Kevone, RIP

Kevin "Kevone" Cea, the vocalist of NYHC band and beatdown pioneers Bulldoze, has passed away. His bandmates shared the news on social media, writing:

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our singer Kevone.

One. Of. A. Kind 👑

I’m sure many of you all have heard crazy stories, all which were very true. But what a lot of people don’t know, is that craziness was fueled by his love for music and his friends and family.

We will always cherish all the times we shared, good and bad. Laughs we had and music we created. We made a mark on the Hardcore scene. All though we won’t be able to share the stage again like we were so excited to do… your legacy will live on through the genre of music we created.

BEATDOWN HARDCORE!

Prayers to his wife Debbie, son Damien, and daughter Bella and rest of his family and friends.

REST IN PEACE

KEVONE

Chris, Puda, Zack, Mike