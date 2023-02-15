Bully and Soccer Mommy team up on new single “Lose You” (listen)

Bully and Soccer Mommy are two artists whose music puts refreshing spins on '90s rock, so it's very cool that they've teamed up for a song together, "Lose You." It is indeed very '90s, and each artist's unique vibe comes through. It's also the first time Bully (Alicia Bognanno) has ever had a guest singer on a Bully song. She says:

When "Lose You" came about it was the first time I've considered having someone else sing on a Bully song. I love Sophie's voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no brainer. Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music world wide has been a joy. Writing "Lose You" was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn't make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that's what life is all about.

Check it out below.

Bully has upcoming shows, including Nashville with The Breeders and a tour with the Pixies. Soccer Mommy has upcoming dates supporting The National. Last year, Soccer Mommy released her new Oneohtrix Point Never-produced album Sometimes, Forever, which you can pick up on limited milky clear vinyl.

Bully -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. Mar. 16 - Nashville, TN -The Basement East ^

Sat. Apr. 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival

Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Paradiso

Mon. May 22 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)

Tue. May 23 - Bristol, UK - THEKLA

Thur. May 25- Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax

Fri. May 26 - London, UK - Moth Club

Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK - Live At Leeds In The Park

Sat. Jun. 03 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

Thu. Jun. 08 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Fri. Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Mon. Jun. 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Wed. Jun. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

Fri. Jun. 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sat. Jun. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Tue. Jun. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

Wed. Jun. 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore *

Fri. Jun. 23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *

Sat. Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom *

Sun. Jun. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

^ w The Breeders

* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand

Soccer Mommy -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/17/23 - Brisbane, QLD @ Triffid

2/18/23 - Melbourne, VIC @ Croxton Bandroom

2/19/23 - Launceston, TAS @ Mona Foma Festival

2/21/23 - Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre

2/22/23 - Adelaide, SA @ Lion Arts Factory

2/23/23 - Perth, WA @ Fat Controller

2/25/23 - Singapore, Singapore @ The Alex Blake Charlie Session

5/6/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/20/23 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

5/21/23 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

5/24/23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

5/30/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

6/2/23 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

6/3/23 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

6/4/23 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

6/5/23 - Burnaby, Canada – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

9/21/23 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena *

9/23/23 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

9/24/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena *

9/26/23 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *

* supporting The National