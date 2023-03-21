Bully announces new album & tour, shares “Days Move Slow” video
Alicia Bognanno has announced a new Bully album Lucky For You, which will be out June 2 via Sub Pop. It was recorded with producer J.T. Daily in Nashville. "Authenticity is always on my mind, without even knowing it,” Bognanno says of working with Daily. “If I’m doing something that doesn’t feel natural or right, I’m quick to shut it down. So it was great to work with J.T. because I could tell he was a genuine fan who wanted to emphasize what he thinks is good about my writing instead of changing it. I could tell how much he cared about the project, and it meant a lot to me.”
The album includes Soccer Mommy collab "Lose You," and the new single is "Days Move Slow." Bognanno says, “As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.” The video for the song was directed by Alex Ross Perry (Pavement, Soccer Mommy) and you can watch it below.
Bully just wrapped up dates with The Breeders and will be on tour later this year with Pixies and Franz Ferdinand. New summer headline dates have also been announced, including NYC's Racket on June 6. Tickets for new headline shows go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Lucky for You
1. All I Do
2. Days Move Slow
3. A Wonderful Life
4. Hard to Love
5. Change Your Mind
6. How Will I Know
7. A Love Profound
8. Lose You
9. Ms. America
10. All This Noise
BULLY - 2023 TOUR DATES
Sat. Apr. 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival
Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Paradiso
Mon. May 22 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)
Tue. May 23 - Bristol, UK - THEKLA
Thu. May 25- Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax
Fri. May 26 - London, UK - Moth Club
Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK - Live At Leeds In The Park
Sat. Jun. 03 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival
Sun. Jun. 04 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern
Tue. Jun. 06 - New York, NY - Racket
Thu. Jun. 08 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
Fri. Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *
Sat. Jun. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *
Mon. Jun. 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *
Tue. Jun. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *
Wed. Jun. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
Fri. Jun. 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *
Sat. Jun. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *
Tue. Jun. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *
Wed. Jun. 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore *
Fri. Jun. 23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *
Sat. Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom *
Sun. Jun. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *
Thu. Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Fri. Aug. 11 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Sat. Aug. 12 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
Mon. Aug. 14 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
Tue. Aug. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Wed. Aug. 16 - Boise, ID - TBD
Fri. Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Sat. Aug. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
Sun. Aug. 20th - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
Tue. Aug. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Wed. Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Thu. Aug. 24 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
Fri. Aug. 25 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
Sat. Aug. 26 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Mon. Aug. 28 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Tue. Aug. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
Thu. Aug. 31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Sep. 14 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel
Fri. Sep. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
Sat. Sep. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
Sun. Sep. 17 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
Tue. Sep. 19 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
Wed. Sep. 20 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall
Thu. Sep. 21 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom
Fri. Sep. 22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
Sat. Sep. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian
Sun. Sep. 24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand