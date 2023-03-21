Bully announces new album & tour, shares “Days Move Slow” video

Alicia Bognanno has announced a new Bully album Lucky For You, which will be out June 2 via Sub Pop. It was recorded with producer J.T. Daily in Nashville. "Authenticity is always on my mind, without even knowing it,” Bognanno says of working with Daily. “If I’m doing something that doesn’t feel natural or right, I’m quick to shut it down. So it was great to work with J.T. because I could tell he was a genuine fan who wanted to emphasize what he thinks is good about my writing instead of changing it. I could tell how much he cared about the project, and it meant a lot to me.”

The album includes Soccer Mommy collab "Lose You," and the new single is "Days Move Slow." Bognanno says, “As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.” The video for the song was directed by Alex Ross Perry (Pavement, Soccer Mommy) and you can watch it below.

Bully just wrapped up dates with The Breeders and will be on tour later this year with Pixies and Franz Ferdinand. New summer headline dates have also been announced, including NYC's Racket on June 6. Tickets for new headline shows go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Lucky for You

1. All I Do

2. Days Move Slow

3. A Wonderful Life

4. Hard to Love

5. Change Your Mind

6. How Will I Know

7. A Love Profound

8. Lose You

9. Ms. America

10. All This Noise

BULLY - 2023 TOUR DATES

Sat. Apr. 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival

Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Paradiso

Mon. May 22 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)

Tue. May 23 - Bristol, UK - THEKLA

Thu. May 25- Birmingham, UK - Dead Wax

Fri. May 26 - London, UK - Moth Club

Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK - Live At Leeds In The Park

Sat. Jun. 03 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

Sun. Jun. 04 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

Tue. Jun. 06 - New York, NY - Racket

Thu. Jun. 08 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Fri. Jun. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Mon. Jun. 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Wed. Jun. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

Fri. Jun. 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sat. Jun. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Tue. Jun. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

Wed. Jun. 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore *

Fri. Jun. 23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *

Sat. Jun. 24 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom *

Sun. Jun. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 11 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Sat. Aug. 12 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Mon. Aug. 14 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

Tue. Aug. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Wed. Aug. 16 - Boise, ID - TBD

Fri. Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Sat. Aug. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

Sun. Aug. 20th - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

Tue. Aug. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Wed. Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Thu. Aug. 24 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Fri. Aug. 25 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Sat. Aug. 26 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Mon. Aug. 28 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Tue. Aug. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Thu. Aug. 31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Sep. 14 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

Fri. Sep. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

Sat. Sep. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

Sun. Sep. 17 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

Tue. Sep. 19 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Wed. Sep. 20 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall

Thu. Sep. 21 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

Fri. Sep. 22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Sat. Sep. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian

Sun. Sep. 24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand