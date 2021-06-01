Bully expands 2021 tour

Bully released her most recent album, SUGAREGG, last summer, and after announcing some tour dates supporting it, she's now expanded that tour, which previously ran from July through September, into December. The new dates include shows in Charlottesville, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn (December 14 at Brooklyn Bowl), Boston, Pittsburg, Louisville, and more. Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at noon, with a fan presale starting Thursday June 3 at noon.

Openers for the new dates are still TBA, and smut, Tweens, Peachy, Pom Pom Squad, and Lightning Bug each open the initial leg of shows. See all dates, and stream SUGAREGG, below.

BULLY: 2021 TOUR

Jul 29, 2021 The Burl Lexington, KY +

Jul 31, 2021 Skully's Music Diner Columbus, OH *

Aug 13, 2021 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN *

Aug 14, 2021 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN ^

Aug 20, 2021 Saturn Birmingham, AL @

Aug 21, 2021 The EARL Atlanta, GA @

Aug 22, 2021 The EARL Atlanta, GA @

Aug 23, 2021 Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC @

Aug 26, 2021 Off Broadway St. Louis, MO @

Aug 27, 2021 The Empty Bottle Chicago, IL @

Aug 28, 2021 The Empty Bottle Chicago, IL @

Aug 29, 2021 The Empty Bottle Chicago, IL @

Aug 30, 2021 The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee Milwaukee, WI @

Aug 31, 2021 Fine Line Music Hall Minneapolis, MN @

Sep 3, 2021 Lucky You Lounge Spokane, WA #

Sep 4, 2021 Neumos Seattle, WA #

Sep 5, 2021 Barboza Seattle, WA

Sep 7, 2021 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR #

Sep 9, 2021 The Independent San Francisco, CA #

Sep 11, 2021 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA #

Sep 13, 2021 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ #

Sep 14, 2021 Club Congress Tucson, AZ #

Sep 15, 2021 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM #

Sep 17, 2021 Mohawk Austin, TX #

Sep 18, 2021 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX #

Sep 19, 2021 Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX #

Dec 9, 2021 The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC

Dec 10, 2021 The Southern Café and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA

Dec 11, 2021 Black Cat Washington, DC

Dec 12, 2021 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

Dec 14, 2021 Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, NY

Dec 15, 2021 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

Dec 16, 2021 Telus360 Lancaster, PA

Dec 17, 2021 Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

Dec 18, 2021 Zanzabar Louisville, KY

+ - w/ smut

* - w/ Tweens

@ - w/ Pom Pom Squad

^ - w/ Peachy

# - w/ Lightning Bug