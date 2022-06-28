Bully projected abortion information at Nashville Pride Fest set, expand 2022 tour

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, artists have been speaking out both online and on stage at their shows. Nashville's Bully played their hometown's Pride Festival on Saturday, and used the stage's video projection screen for a special message: "OUR BAND NAME COULD BE HERE BUT INSTEAD HERE ARE SOME CRUCIAL RESOURCES - IF YOU KNOW ANYBODY WHO NEEDS HELP SEEKING AN ABORTION CALL 1-800-230-7526 OR VISIT ABORTIONFINDER.ORG."

“It feels good to be in a safe space after yesterday,” Bully's Alicia Bognanno said. “We got to look out for each other because we're all we got. The Supreme Court sure as hell isn't.” The bands set included originals as well as covers of McLusky's "Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues," and Prince/Sinead O'Connor song "Nothing Compares 2 U," which bookended their performance. Check out Bully's Nashville Pride setlist below.

Bully will be on tour later this summer, including dates with fellow Nashville resident Jason Isbell. That tour hits NYC on September 2 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. The day before, Bully will play a headline show at Asbury Park's The Basement at Bond Street Bar on September 1 with Hello Mary opening. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, July 1 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Tennessee is one of the states abortion will soon be all but outlawed. A law banning abortions in the state after six weeks, when most people don't know they're pregnant, is set to take effect 30 days from the Supreme Court's ruling, and state Attorney General Herbert Slatery has asked a federal appeals court to be allowed to enforce that law even sooner, Tennessean.com reports. "The criminal prosecution of doctors and health care providers is imminent," in the state, constitutional attorney David Raybin told News Channel 5 Nashville.

SETLIST: Bully @ Nashville Pride Festival 6/25/2022

Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues

Where to Start

Feel the Same

Too Tough

Trying

I Remember

Prism

Hours and Hours

Kills to Be Resistant

Milkman

Nothing Compares 2 U

BULLY - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUL 31, 2022 - Underground Music Showcase - Denver, CO

AUG 23, 2022 - Clay Center - Charleston, WV - with Jason Isbell

AUG 24, 2022 - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks - Bethlehem, PA - with Jason Isbell

AUG 25, 2022 - Boch Center Wang Theatre (The Wang Theatre) - Boston, MA - with Lord Huron

AUG 26, 2022 - Beach Road Weekend - Vineyard Haven, MA

AUG 27, 2022 - South Sound Block Party - Olympia, WA

AUG 29, 2022 - Race Street Live - Holyoke, MA

AUG 30, 2022 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT - with Jason Isbell

AUG 31, 2022 - Columbus Theatre - Providence, RI

SEP 1, 2022 - The Basement at Bond Street Bar - Asbury Park, NJ

SEP 2, 2022 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY - with Jason Isbell

SEP 3, 2022 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

SEP 17, 2022 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL

NOV 17, 2022 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

NOV 18, 2022 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ