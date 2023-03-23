Bumbershoot 2023 lineup: Sleater-Kinney, Jawbreaker, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, SDRE, AFI, more

Seattle's Bumbershoot festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, returning for its first edition since 2019, and happens over Labor Day Weekend (September 2 & 3) at the Seattle Center. The 2023 lineup is headlined by Sleater-Kinney, The Revivalists, Zhu, Jawbreaker, AFI, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, Sunny Day Real Estate and Phantogram. Daily tickets and weekend passes are on sale now.

As for the rest of the lineup, Bumbershoot also has Ride playing their second album, Going Blank Again, in full, plus Band of Horses, Descendents, A-Trak, Benny the Butcher, Matt and Kim, Bomba Estereo, Valerie June, Domi & JD Beck, Dandy Warhols, Puddles Pity Party, DEBBY FRIDAY, Hunx and his Punx, SOL, Algernon Cadwallader, Destroy Boys, Temples, Thunderpussy, Screaming Females, Gustaf, Girl Trouble, and more.

More acts are still to be announced. Check 2023 Bumbershoot lineup as it stands, below.