Bumbershoot announces 2023 daily lineups, adds artists
Seattle festival Bumbershoot released the initial lineup for its 50th anniversary edition back in March, and now they've added Pussy Riot, Maya Jane Coles, Shannon and the Clams, and TV Star to the bill, and shared daily lineups. This year's iteration, the first since 2019, is set for Labor Day weekend, September 2 and 3, at the Seattle Center. Tickets and passes are available now.
Saturday (9/2) features sets by Sleater-Kinney, Zhu, AFI, Brittany Howard, Sunny Day Real Estate, Durand Jones, Matt and Kim, Maya Jane Coles, Ride, DOMi & JD Beck, Puddles Pity Party, Destroy Boys, Hunx and his Punx, Thunderpussy, Screaming Females, Chong The Nomad, Radioactivity, Dave B., Wimps, Scarves, and more.
Sunday (9/3) features The Revivalists, Jawbreaker, Fatboy Slim, Phantogram, Band Of Horses, Descendents, Bomba Estereo, Uncle Waffles, A-Trak, Valerie June, Pussy Riot, Benny The Butcher, Shannon and the Clams, Temples, Dandy Warhols, Algernon Cadwallader, Gustaf, Debby Friday, Cassandra Lewis, Simone BG, Pink Boa, and more.
Check out the full lineups below.
Bumbershoot -- 2023 Lineup
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Sleater-Kinney
Zhu
AFI
Brittany Howard
Sunny Day Real Estate
Durand Jones
Matt and Kim
Maya Jane Coles
Ride
Jacob Banks
Major League Djz
DOMi & JD Beck
The Dip
Puddles Pity Party
Anabel Englund
Destroy Boys
Hunx and his Punx
Thunderpussy
Reignwolf
Screaming Females
Morgan and the Organ Donors
Sweet Water
Chong the Nomad
Slift
Girl Trouble
Radioactivity
Dave B.
Chimurenga Renaissance
Spirit Award
Pressha
Long Dark Moon
Breaks and Swells
Wimps
Scarves
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
The Revivalists
Jawbreaker
Fatboy Slim
Phantogram
Band of Horses
Descendents
Bomba Estereo
Uncle Waffles
A-Trak
Valerie June
Pussy Riot
Benny the Butcher
The Rebirth Brass Band
Shannon and the Clams
Temples
Dandy Warhols
Algernon Cadwallader
Sol
Gustaf
Trinix
Debby Friday
True Loves
Modernlove.
The Black Tones
King Youngblood
Massy Ferguson
Cassandra Lewis
Them
Simone BG
Fouad Masoud
Black Ends
TV Star
Pink Boa
Beverly Crusher