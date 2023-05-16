Bumbershoot announces 2023 daily lineups, adds artists

Seattle festival Bumbershoot released the initial lineup for its 50th anniversary edition back in March, and now they've added Pussy Riot, Maya Jane Coles, Shannon and the Clams, and TV Star to the bill, and shared daily lineups. This year's iteration, the first since 2019, is set for Labor Day weekend, September 2 and 3, at the Seattle Center. Tickets and passes are available now.

Saturday (9/2) features sets by Sleater-Kinney, Zhu, AFI, Brittany Howard, Sunny Day Real Estate, Durand Jones, Matt and Kim, Maya Jane Coles, Ride, DOMi & JD Beck, Puddles Pity Party, Destroy Boys, Hunx and his Punx, Thunderpussy, Screaming Females, Chong The Nomad, Radioactivity, Dave B., Wimps, Scarves, and more.

Sunday (9/3) features The Revivalists, Jawbreaker, Fatboy Slim, Phantogram, Band Of Horses, Descendents, Bomba Estereo, Uncle Waffles, A-Trak, Valerie June, Pussy Riot, Benny The Butcher, Shannon and the Clams, Temples, Dandy Warhols, Algernon Cadwallader, Gustaf, Debby Friday, Cassandra Lewis, Simone BG, Pink Boa, and more.

Check out the full lineups below.

Bumbershoot 2023 by day loading...

Bumbershoot -- 2023 Lineup

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Sleater-Kinney

Zhu

AFI

Brittany Howard

Sunny Day Real Estate

Durand Jones

Matt and Kim

Maya Jane Coles

Ride

Jacob Banks

Major League Djz

DOMi & JD Beck

The Dip

Puddles Pity Party

Anabel Englund

Destroy Boys

Hunx and his Punx

Thunderpussy

Reignwolf

Screaming Females

Morgan and the Organ Donors

Sweet Water

Chong the Nomad

Slift

Girl Trouble

Radioactivity

Dave B.

Chimurenga Renaissance

Spirit Award

Pressha

Long Dark Moon

Breaks and Swells

Wimps

Scarves

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

The Revivalists

Jawbreaker

Fatboy Slim

Phantogram

Band of Horses

Descendents

Bomba Estereo

Uncle Waffles

A-Trak

Valerie June

Pussy Riot

Benny the Butcher

The Rebirth Brass Band

Shannon and the Clams

Temples

Dandy Warhols

Algernon Cadwallader

Sol

Gustaf

Trinix

Debby Friday

True Loves

Modernlove.

The Black Tones

King Youngblood

Massy Ferguson

Cassandra Lewis

Them

Simone BG

Fouad Masoud

Black Ends

TV Star

Pink Boa

Beverly Crusher