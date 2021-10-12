Bummer Camp (Eli from Teenage Halloween) shares “Gone Rotten” video, playing shows

Bummer Camp is the project of Eli Frank, who also plays guitar in Teenage Halloween, and we're premiering the video for their new single "Gone Rotten." "The song 'Gone Rotten' and the video both reflect different experiences I’ve gone through recently but also inhabit the same feelings," Eli tells us. "The song tells a tale of abandonment and anxiety and the characters in the video yearn for a home that fits their desires in life. Even though they might be saying different things, they want very similar things. Dependability, reliability, and safety." It's a fun, poppy, garagey song and the animated video (made by Preston Spurlock) suits it well. Check it out below.

Bummer Camp also has upcoming shows, including one in Brooklyn on Wednesday (10/13) at The Broadway with Safer and TVOD. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Bummer Camp -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/13 @ The Broadway, Brooklyn

10/14 @ Looney Tunes, Allston MA

10/15 @ House Show Middleton CT*

10/16 @ House Show, Burlington VT*

10/17 @ House Show, Hadley MA*

* DM @bummercampband on Instagram for address.