Bunny Wailer has died
Reggae legend and founding member of The Wailers, Bunny Wailer has died. The Jamaica Observer reported the news, noting he had been in and out of the hospital since suffering a stroke in July of last year. He was 73.
Bunny was the last surviving member of The Wailers' original lineup. Bob Marley died after a battle with cancer in 1981, while Peter Tosh was killed during a home invasion in 1987. Bunny had a long and successful solo career outside The Wailers, including classics like 1976's Blackheart Man, 1977's Protest and 1981's Rock 'N' Groove, and he won three Grammys for Best Reggae Album -- most recently for 1997's Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley's 50th Anniversary -- and was bestowed Jamaica's Order Of Merit in 2017.
Rest in peace, Bunny.