Reggae legend and founding member of The Wailers, Bunny Wailer has died. The Jamaica Observer reported the news, noting he had been in and out of the hospital since suffering a stroke in July of last year. He was 73.

Bunny was the last surviving member of The Wailers' original lineup. Bob Marley died after a battle with cancer in 1981, while Peter Tosh was killed during a home invasion in 1987. Bunny had a long and successful solo career outside The Wailers, including classics like 1976's Blackheart Man, 1977's Protest and 1981's Rock 'N' Groove, and he won three Grammys for Best Reggae Album -- most recently for 1997's Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley's 50th Anniversary -- and was bestowed Jamaica's Order Of Merit in 2017.

Rest in peace, Bunny.