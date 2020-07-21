Burger Records bands & employees accused of sexual misconduct; label issues statements

UPDATE: Alice Bag cancelled her Burger Boogaloo appearance

UPDATE 2: The Growlers respond to allegations

UPDATE 3: Burger Boogaloo has cut ties with Burger Records and is changing its name.

UPDATE 4: SWMRS' Joey Armstrong responds following allegations of abuse from The Regrettes' Lydia Night.

UPDATE 5: Burger Records shuts down for good.

UPDATE 6: The Growlers keyboardist Adam Wolcott Smith leaves the band.

UPDATE 7: Shannon and the Clams, Cassie Ramone, Colleen Green and other artists respond to Burger Records allegations and shutdown.

UPDATE 8: Nobunny responds: "I fucked up bad... Nobunny is over."

Burger Records, the Fullerton, CA garage rock label (and record store and festival organizers) have announced "major structural changes" following accusations of sexual misconduct associated with artists and employees at the label. Those changes include label co-founder and president Lee Rickard stepping down, with Burger's other co-founder, Sean Bohrman, moving "into a transitional role." Burger has also announced it's changing its name to BRGR and that Jessa Zapor-Gray will assume the role of interim label president.

The label first made a statement on Saturday, July 18 after accusations were made against artists on the label via social media. "Several stories have been brought to our attention about some Burger artists engaging in the grooming of underage girls for sex, relationships built on power imbalance, and the solicitation of pornography from minors," Burger's statement read. "With this in mind, we want to remind all of our artists, and inform the Burger community at large that we have a long-standing zero-tolerance policy for this sort of behavior. Zero-tolerance means complete removal from all Burger platforms, destruction of physical media, and an end to our dealings with you, no questions asked, and no exceptions given. If your situation calls for it, we will report you to the proper authorities. We have taken these actions with the artists that were reported to us in the past day, with the exception of removal of the offending artists catalog. We are donating profits from sales of that artist to charity at the victims request."

UPDATE: Burger Records' Instagram account has been deleted. But their Saturday statement is still up on Twitter.

No artists were mentioned in that statement, but Burger later mentioned artists Part Time and Love Cop in the comments in response to questions.

The label's new statement reads in part,

"We understand that we will never be able to comprehend the trauma that women have experienced while trying to find a place in the music scene. We are profoundly saddened and sickened by the pain suffered at the hands of a toxic male music culture that does not value women as equals. We extend our deepest apologies to anyone who has suffered irreparable harm from any experience that occurred in the Burger and indie/DIY music scene, the latter of which we take part. We are also deeply sorry for the role Burger has played in perpetuating a culture of toxic masculinity." Other structural changes Burger has announced as part of Monday's statement: the addition of an all "all-woman imprint o the label, BRGRRRL; a counseling fund to help pay for counseling services for those who suffered such trauma while engaging in the Burger scene; and "a dedicated safe space for women to enjoy music without fear of invasion to their personal space" at any future BRGR events. "We thank you for coming forward and for your courage to speak up," Burger's statement concludes, "and want you to know that we are committed to doing real work to improve the culture of BRGR RECS and the indie music scene for all of us."

You can read the full Burger Records statement below.

Bleached, who have played Burger festivals in the past, wrote on their Instagram today, "To make sure fans of our band are safe in the music scene, we can no longer affiliate ourselves with Burger Records. Thank you to all the strong and brave women coming forward with their stories. It’s inspiring to watch your honesty and vulnerability. As a person with my own experiences of abuse from men in music, I stand with you all and I’m sorry for your pain. I hope music can be a safe space for everyone one day. If you would like to open up the conversation of ways to make it safer, we are here to listen."

Jennifer Clavin of Bleached also shared a statement by Lydia Night of The Regrettes that accuses Joey Armstrong of SWMRS -- who have a record on Burger -- of sexual misconduct.

Best Coast also posted an all encompassing statement in "support of the women coming forward with stories of abuse from men in the local LA music scene."

Other recent stories include an allegation against a member of The Frights (who released a joint statement with the person who made the allegations), and Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr coming forward about an ex-bandmate and member of The Buttertones.

--

BURGER RECORDS STATEMENT:

Dear Burger Community, We understand that we will never be able to comprehend the trauma that women have experienced while trying to find a place in the music scene. We are profoundly saddened and sickened by the pain suffered at the hands of a toxic male music culture that does not value women as equals. We extend our deepest apologies to anyone who has suffered irreparable harm from any experience that occurred in the Burger and indie/DIY music scene, the latter of which we take part. We are also deeply sorry for the role Burger has played in perpetuating a culture of toxic masculinity. We are sorry that we did not actively monitor this behavior well enough to make the Burger music scene safer for you. You should never feel you have to sacrifice your personal space to be able to enjoy music, for your career or in pursuit of your art; you shouldn't feel you have to choose between music and your comfort. But words can only go so far in repairing any damage that has been created. It is the ability to put past behaviors under a microscope, and to fully listen to those who have suffered as a result of such behaviors, in order to be able to truly make meaningful changes so that not only do those behaviors no longer occur, but real positive change can be made to meet the moment. It is with this in mind that we have decided to make major structural changes to the label and create and implement active policy measures to address the culture that allowed such harm to occur. To begin, Burger Records co-founder Sean Bohrman will move into a transitional role with the label. Label co-founder Lee Rickard will immediately step down from his role as label president, and fully divest all interest in the label. Jessa Zapor-Gray will assume the role of interim label president. Jessa comes to Burger with extensive experience in the music industry and an extensive familiarity with the Burger catalog. We look forward to having her take the helm at the label. In the spirit of change, here are the other actions we will be taking moving forward: To create a clear delineation between the old and the new Burger Records, the label will become BRGR RECS. Furthermore, we will be adding an all-woman imprint to the label, BRGRRRL, which will serve to give many more women artists a platform and support for growth as musicians.

BRGR will be instating a standard artist agreement, something we did not previously do. This will include clear statements regarding unlawful and predatory behavior. By doing so, we will create a clear path to restorative justice against predators in the future.

BRGR will also begin working with experts in trauma and sexual assault awareness and consent education.

BRGR will set up a counseling fund to help pay for counseling services for those who suffered such trauma while engaging in the Burger scene.

The Burger Records shop, which is not a part of Burger Records, will no longer have any affiliation to the label and will change its name. The shop will also no longer host in-store performances of any kind.

BRGR sanctioned events will have a dedicated safe space for women to enjoy music without fear of invasion to their personal space.

An educated member of the community will be present at all BRGR sanctioned shows over 1000 attendees.

BRGR sanctioned all-ages shows will have a dedicated safe space for those under the age of 18.

BRGR will provide ongoing education and training to artists, management, and venues we work with on sensitivity and the effects of trauma.

BRGR will evaluate the whole of the existing label catalog and artists therein, discontinuing the distribution of artists according to our zero-tolerance policy.

BRGR will work with women in the industry, artists, and fans to create further actionable goals for educating our bands and the music community on recognizing abusive or predatory behavior. We thank you for coming forward and for your courage to speak up, and want you to know that we are committed to doing real work to improve the culture of BRGR RECS and the indie music scene for all of us. We want to be leaders in the industry and a model for other labels to effect real, lasting change.

UPDATE: Surfbort have issued a statement:

