Burial announces new ‘ANTIDAWN’ EP

Producer and dubstep innovator Burial will release the ANTIDAWN EP on January 6 via Hyperdub. Promotional copy says the EP reduces his music to "just vapors" and that it "explores an interzone between dislocated, patchwork songwriting and eerie, open-world, game space ambience."

While no music from the EP has been shared, you can check out the artwork and tracklist below. Also, in a rare move for this enigmatic, publicity-shy artist, Burial has offered up a press photo of himself, albeit one where he's masked and has his jacket hood up. Check that out below as well.

Burial released the "Chemz" / "Dolphinz" single earlier this year and you can listen to that below.

ANTIDAWN:

1. STRANGE NEIGHBOURHOOD

2. ANTIDAWN

3. SHADOW PARADISE

4. NEW LOVE

5. UPSTAIRS FLAT