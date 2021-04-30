Burial & Blackdown release new split EP (listen)

Long-running electronic musician Burial remains consistently great, and though he hasn't put out a full-length album since 2007's classic Untrue, he continues to release tons of material (his Tunes 2011-2019 compilation was one of the best albums of the 2010s), and today he follows last year's gorgeous "Chemz" single with a new split with Blackdown (who Burial remixed all the way back in 2006). The new EP, titled Shock Power of Love, features two new songs from each artist, and the whole thing is great. On Burial's half, "Dark Gethsemane" sounds like classic Burial, while "Space Cadet" takes his music in some very cool new directions. Listen to the whole thing below...