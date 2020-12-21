Burial releases gorgeous 12-minute single “Chemz”

Following his recent collaborative single with Thom Yorke and Four Tet, electronic great Burial has released his first new solo song of 2020, "Chemz." It's 12 and a half minutes of exactly the kind of clattering bliss that Burial does so well, and it's yet another great offering from a musician who never stops pushing forward. "Chemz" will come out as a vinyl single on April 2, backed by the track "Dolphinz." Stay tuned for that and listen below.

Burial hasn't released a full-length album since his 2007 instant-classic Untrue, but he released tons of material throughout the 2010s which he compiled as Tunes 2011-2019 at the end of the decade. We named the comp one of the best albums of the 2010s.