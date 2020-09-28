Burial remixes Charles Webster’s “The Spell” from new LP ‘Decision Time’

Deep house great Charles Webster is gearing up to release Decision Time, his first major solo release since 2001's Born On The 24th of July, which is out November 20 and features appearances from Shara Nelson, Ingrid Chavez, Terra Deva, Sio, Thandi Draai. Sipho and Emilie Chick.

The first single is "The Spell," which features Ingrid Chavez and will be out as a 12" next week. The single is highlighted by a remix by Burial who counts Webster as a major influence. Burial's remix is more chilled out but also has more of a beat. You can listen to the remix and Charles Webster's original, below.