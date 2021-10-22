Burial Waves (Pianos Become The Teeth, Black Clouds) announce debut EP, share new song

Burial Waves -- the new band fronted by Pianos Become the Teeth vocalist with members of We Were Black Clouds, Deleted Scenes, Caverns, and more -- will release their debut EP Holy Ground on November 12 via Dark Operative. It features recent single "Light Heads," as well as the just-released "Cinema Shame" (which the band debuted a live session of last year). This one's very much in post-rock territory, and Kyle's hushed vocal delivery suits it perfectly. Stream both tracks below.

The DC-based band have two upcoming hometown shows: one with Quicksand on 10/27 and one with Fucked Up on 1/24.

--

