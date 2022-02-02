Buried Alive announce Northeast shows with Sanction, Age of Apocalypse, Division of Mind, End It, more

Buffalo hardcore vets Buried Alive (Scott Vogel's pre-Terror band) put out their first new release in 19 yers with 2020's Death Will Find You EP (Bridge 9), and they've continued to play reunion shows since then. Now they've announced their first shows of 2022, which happen in the Northeast this April with support from two killer newer bands: Long Island metalcore bruisers Sanction and Hudson Valley alt-rock/hardcore blenders Age of Apocalypse.

The shows go down at Syracuse's SALTspace on 4/8 with additional support from Division of Mind, Worn, and Deal With God; Brooklyn's Kingsland on 4/9 with additional support from End It (1 PM Saturday matinee); and New Haven's State House on 4/10 with additional support from Divided By Hate, Almighty Watching, and Wreckage. Tickets for all three are on sale now.

Sanction haven't released new music since their 2019 debut LP Broken In Refraction (Pure Noise), but last year they did put out the With Blood... compilation with earlier material on the DAZE label. Age of Apocalypse just released their debut LP Grim Wisdom on Closed Casket Activities last month.