Burna Boy announces Citi Field show

Last year, Burna Boy became the first-ever Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden (followed in close succession by Wizkid doing the same), and now he'll become the first Nigerian artist to headline a U.S. stadium on July 8 at Citi Field in Queens. Tickets for this major milestone go on sale Friday (4/7) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (4/6).

Burna Boy also has upcoming stadium shows in Paris, London, and the Netherlands, and he's playing Roskilde Festival in Demark. All dates are listed below, alongside the new video for his J. Balvin collab "Rollercoaster" off last year's Love, Damini.

Burna Boy -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/20 Paris La Defense Paris, FR

6/3 London Stadium London, UK

6/17 Gelredome Arnhem Arnhem, NL

6/24-7/1 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, DK

7/8 Citi Field Queens, NY