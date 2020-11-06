Burna Boy announces ‘Live from London’ virtual concert

Burna Boy has announced a livestreamed concert, going down November 18 at 3 PM ET. Via Broadway World:

Nigerian Afro-fusion pioneer, Burna Boy has announced that he will perform an immersive livestreamed show, available exclusively on MelodyVR. This special virtual event, 'Live from London', is billed to take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8pm GMT live from O2 Academy Brixton, one of London's most iconic venues. It will boast jaw-dropping production and visuals, and a setlist filled with the African giant's hits like 'Wonderful' and 'Real Life', and newer tracks from his huge summer album Twice as Tall. [...] For Burna Boy's 'Live from London' performance, a global at-home audience will be able to experience the show virtually on smartphones and VR headsets via the MelodyVR app - choosing from multiple camera angles to get up close to the action as it happens - or on a browser via the MelodyVR web player.

Burna himself says, "I can't wait to come at you, live from London with MelodyVR. This virtual show will be from the heart to my friends around the world. It'll be twice as close, twice as realistic and twice as tall." Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to releasing his excellent new album Twice As Tall this year, Burna has been very vocal in the fight against police brutality in Nigeria. He paid tribute to victims with a powerful BET Awards performance and with his new song "20 10 20."