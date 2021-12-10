Burna Boy announces Madison Square Garden show for 2022

Afro-fusionist Burna Boy has announced 'One Night In Space,' a concert happening at NYC's Madison Square Garden on April 28, and he'll apparently become the first-ever Nigerian artist to headline the iconic arena. It follows his sold-out Hollywood Bowl debut from this past fall, as well as sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, and more. You can sign up for the artist presale, which begins Wednesday (12/15) at noon, now. The public on-sale begins Friday, 12/17 at noon.

Burna Boy's only other currently announced date is at Switzerland's Geneva Arena on March 18. Watch the announcement video for MSG below.

Earlier this year, Burna Boy released two singles: "Want It All" (ft. Polo G) and "Kilometre." Stream those below too.