Burna Boy mourns victims of police brutality in Nigeria on new song “20 10 20″

Burna Boy has been very active with the protests against police brutality and SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) in Nigeria, and he paid tribute to victims with a powerful BET Awards performance earlier this week. Now he has released a new song that addresses the recent protests, killings, and mourns those whose lives were taken, "20 10 20." It's a very impactful song, as you can hear for yourself below.

"The proceeds of this song will be used to support families of victims and people suffering affliction as a result of the Lekki shootings," Burna said in a statement. "May the heavens open and celebrate all our fallen heroes who have died for this movement from the very beginning. Rest in peace to all the beautiful lives lost."

"They are killing people and taking their body’s. The whole Government should step down!! I’m in so much pain," he tweeted last week. Speaking to Sky News, he recently said, "This is the most important moment in Nigeria's history... that is what we are witnessing right now because if nothing changes after this, if this doesn't work, then it is over."

Burna Boy is also featured on the new WizKid album that's out today, which is dedicated to the citizens of Nigeria.