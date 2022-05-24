Burning Spear touring US, playing SummerStage in Central Park
Reggae legend Burning Spear will be on the road for the first time in six years this summer, which includes North American shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, DC, Denver, Boston, Philly, and NYC. He's also got European shows and UK dates with Horace Andy. Check out his current tour schedule below.
The NYC show happens at Summerstage in Central Park on August 25 and is his first show here since 2010. Tickets for that show are on presales now, with the general on-sale starting Thursday, May 24 at noon.
Burning Spear released "Mommy," his first new song in a decade, last fall, which is from his long-in-the-works album No Destroyer. That album still doesn't have a release date, but Burning Spear's website says it's "coming soon." Stay tuned.
BURNING SPEAR - 2022 TOUR DATES
Jul 22 San Francisco, CA, US The Masonic
Jul 23 OUTDOOR San Diego, CA, US Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Jul 24 Inglewood, CA, US YouTube Theater
Jul 26 Portland, OR, US Roseland Theater
Jul 27 Seattle, WA, US Moore Theatre
Jul 29 Silver Spring, MD, US The Fillmore Silver Spring
Jul 30 OUTDOOR Denver, CO, US Levitt Pavilion
Aug 5 Boston, MA, US House of Blues - Boston
Aug 6 Philadelphia, PA, US TD Pavilion at the Mann
Aug 10 VERTHEUIL, France Domaine De Nodris
Aug 13 Birmingham, UK Forum Birmingham
Aug 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
Aug 25 NYC, SummerStage in Central Park