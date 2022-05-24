Burning Spear touring US, playing SummerStage in Central Park

Reggae legend Burning Spear will be on the road for the first time in six years this summer, which includes North American shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, DC, Denver, Boston, Philly, and NYC. He's also got European shows and UK dates with Horace Andy. Check out his current tour schedule below.

The NYC show happens at Summerstage in Central Park on August 25 and is his first show here since 2010. Tickets for that show are on presales now, with the general on-sale starting Thursday, May 24 at noon.

Burning Spear released "Mommy," his first new song in a decade, last fall, which is from his long-in-the-works album No Destroyer. That album still doesn't have a release date, but Burning Spear's website says it's "coming soon." Stay tuned.

BURNING SPEAR - 2022 TOUR DATES

Jul 22 San Francisco, CA, US The Masonic

Jul 23 OUTDOOR San Diego, CA, US Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Jul 24 Inglewood, CA, US YouTube Theater

Jul 26 Portland, OR, US Roseland Theater

Jul 27 Seattle, WA, US Moore Theatre

Jul 29 Silver Spring, MD, US The Fillmore Silver Spring

Jul 30 OUTDOOR Denver, CO, US Levitt Pavilion

Aug 5 Boston, MA, US House of Blues - Boston

Aug 6 Philadelphia, PA, US TD Pavilion at the Mann

Aug 10 VERTHEUIL, France Domaine De Nodris

Aug 13 Birmingham, UK Forum Birmingham

Aug 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

Aug 25 NYC, SummerStage in Central Park