Burt Bacharach collaborating with Daniel Tashian for 1st record in 15 years (stream a track)

Pop legend Burt Bacharach has teamed with Grammy-winning Kacey Musgraves collaborator (and Silver Seas cofounder) Daniel Tashian for a new EP titled Blue Umbrella that'll be out July 31 on Big Yellow Dog Music. It's the first record from Bacharach, who turned 92 in May, in 15 years. “Daniel’s instincts are always right on target,” says Bacharach. “Musically, he’s got the chord before I’ve got the chord, when I can't find the chord. I appreciate it so much. He hears impeccably. He brings to the table a great lyric sense. He tells a great story. He also brings some valuable music stuff. It's a really collaborative thing.”