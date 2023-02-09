Burt Bacharach has died at 94

Burt Bacharach, co-writer of some of the most beloved pop songs of the last 60 years, has died. He was 94. No cause of death has been given.

Born in 1928 in Kansas City, MO, Burt moved to NYC as a child and was soon obsessed with music and jazz. He studied music at Montreal's McGill University and then Music Academy of the West in Montecito, California. After serving in the army, Burt got his first big break working for singer Vic Damone, and then became Marlene Dietrich's musical director.

By the late '50s, Bacharach had gotten a songwriting job in NYC's famed Brill Building, and in 1957 met lyricist Hal David with whom he would collaborate for decades, defining he's distinctive orch-pop sound. Their songs include a long run with Dionne Warwick including "I Say a Little Prayer," "Walk on By," "Anyone Who Had a Heart", "Alfie", "I Say a Little Prayer", "I'll Never Fall in Love Again", and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?"

Other Bacharach / David classics include "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head," "The Look of Love," "Take It Easy On Yourself," "My Little Red Book," "What's New Pussycat?," "This Guy's In Love With You," "The Story of My Life," and many more. In the '90s, his career got a boost from appearing in the Austin Powers films, and making an album with Elvis Costello, Painted from Memory. Burt won six Grammys over the course of his career and three Oscars.

Burt, you are irreplaceable. Rest in peace. Check out a few classics below.