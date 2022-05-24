Bush Tetras expand West Coast tour, share “Heart Attack” video

Bush Tetras are gearing up to play their first show with new drummer Steve Shelley, who is filling in for the irreplaceable Dee Pop, who died last year. That's on June 1 at Elsewhere Rooftop with Hypoluxo and Gang of Four's Hugo Burnham on DJ duty. They'll then play Kingston's Tubby's on July 23, and they've just added more dates to the West Coast tour in September, with shows in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

They've also just shared a video for "Heart Attack" which is on their remastered, career-spanning Rhythm & Paranoia box set. Watch that below.

BUSH TETRAS - 2022 TOUR DATES

6/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere w/ Hypoluxo & DJ Hugo Burnham (Gang of Four)

7/23 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

9/2 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

9/3 - Portland, OR @ Lose Yr Mind Festival

9/5 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

9/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon