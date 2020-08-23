Bushwick venue The Well is closing permanently

Bushwick, Brooklyn venue and beer hall The Well, which first opened in 2012, is closing its doors for good. They announced the news on Facebook, writing, "It may come as no surprise that the insurmountable financial pressure placed upon the business due to the COVID-19 crisis has forced our hand. The team wanted nothing more than to party with you again when the risks were behind us and the city had fully reopened, but the future of nightlife in NYC is too uncertain for us to see a path forward." Read their statement in full below:

Beloved friends and family,

It’s with the deepest heartbreak that we officially announce The Well will not be reopening, and will thus remain closed for good.

It may come as no surprise that the insurmountable financial pressure placed upon the business due to the COVID-19 crisis has forced our hand. The team wanted nothing more than to party with you again when the risks were behind us and the city had fully reopened, but the future of nightlife in NYC is too uncertain for us to see a path forward.

To those who we saw regularly for a fresh beer, a rare beer, a cheap beer, stopped in before and after band practice, came to any of our massive back yard parties, came to see a friend perform music or comedy in No Vacancy, produced an event with us, had a date here, had a birthday here, came to a wedding or got married here, came to a beer festival or event, came to a can release, came to one of our brewer panels, attended a fundraiser, signed up for an open mic night, watched the Presidential debates with us, watched RuPaul here, painted a mural, stopped in to view the murals, attended our trivia nights, or just wandered in at 2am on a Saturday for shots and to use the bathroom-thank you all for making this place so special for the last 8 years! We’re proud to have been part of such an amazing and diverse community.

As you know, the effects of the pandemic have been devastating to our industry. Sadly, we aren’t the first and won’t be the last to close our doors. Please support your local small businesses however you can. They need it right now.

It may take a long time, but our city will recover from this. We sincerely hope that our paths cross sooner than later.

Be seeing you.