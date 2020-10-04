Bushwig took over a Brooklyn park with drag (pics)

Annual NYC drag festival Bushwig couldn't hold its ninth, 2020 edition as usual this year because of COVID-19, but instead of calling off the fest entirely, organizers put together a masked, socially distanced fundraiser in Brooklyn's Maria Hernandez Park on Saturday (10/3). Performers included Rify Royalty, Myster E.Mel Kiki, Chiquitita, Neon Calypso, Merrie Cherry, Horrorchata, Dragon Sisters, Charlene, Zavaleta (who upped the dramatics ante considerably with fake bloody tears), Miz Jade (who did a routine to "WAP"), Magenta, and Lady Quesa'Dilla. Check out pictures of the whole show (a few may be NSFW) below.