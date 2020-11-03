Busta Rhymes releases song w/ Eminem, playing at NYC polling stations today?

Election Defenders' "Joy to the Polls" campaign has not only commissioned tons of musicians to curate voting playlists, but -- as you can see in some embedded tweets below -- they're also helping to bring live music to polling stations around the country. Details are vague, but it looks like Busta Rhymes and Funk Flex will be "playing at polling sites in the Bronx and Harlem," according to a Joy to the Polls flyer that Busta shared in his Instagram stories (see below). A tweet from Resistance Revival Chorus co-founder Nelini Stamp (that Joy to the Polls retweeted) also lists Offset along with Busta and Funk Flex.

UPDATE: Watch Busta perform outside The Apollo.

To get an idea of what you might be able to expect, watch some videos of 'Joy to the Polls' live performances in other cities below (DJ Cosmo Baker with Bahamadia in Philly, and Sun Ra Arkestra also in Philly, included).

Meanwhile, Busta just released an expanded edition of his new album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God today, featuring four new songs, including one with Eminem. Em joins previous guests Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock, Rapsody, Q-Tip, Mary J Blige, Rick Ross, and more. Stream the full album below.

Update: here's where Offset will be, encouraging voter turnout in Atlanta: