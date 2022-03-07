Busta Rhymes & The Roots playing 4/20 show in NYC

Busta Rhymes and The Roots are celebrating 4/20 with an NYC show. The "Choose Happy 420 Festival" happens on April 20 at Terminal 5, and also features DJ Megan Ryte. Tickets are on sale now.

New York state officially legalized recreational marijuana almost a year ago, but organizers point out that "No cannabis will be for sale at the event," "Smoking or vaping of any kind is prohibited inside the venue," and "Smoking/vaping will be allowed outside the building in as permitted by law."

The Roots have the 2022 edition of their Roots Picnic coming up in Philadelphia in June, and they're also on the lineups for Smokin' Grooves, Essence Festival, and Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival.