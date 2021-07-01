Butterboy Comedy is back at Littlefield w/ Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla, more

Live comedy in NYC has been coming back as more and more people get vaccinated and COVID restrictions are being lifted, and one of our favorite weekly shows, Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla and Maeve Higgins' Butterboy, is returning Brooklyn's Littlefield every Monday.

The first live, in-person Butterboy since 2020 lockdown happens Monday, July 5 with Jo and Aparna hosting and featuring guests Shalewa Sharpe (HBO's 2 Dope Queens), Emmy Blotnick (Comedy Central Special), Alex English (Ilana Glazer Presents: Tight Five), Rojo Perez (Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), and Milly Tamarez (NPR, Buzzfeed, Reductress). Special surprise drop-ins are not uncommon, and tickets are on sale now.

Future Butterboy show lineups haven't been announced yet but tickets are on sale.