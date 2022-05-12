Butthole Surfers’ Paul Leary hits the beach in “Speedo Man” (watch the video)

Butthole Surfers' Paul Leary is reissuing his 1991 solo debut, The History of Dogs, on vinyl via Shimmy Disc / Joyful Noise on June 1 with two previously unreleased tracks.

One of those bonus cuts is "Speedo Man," a gonzo, operatic track that really drills the title home -- it's the only lyric. Paul has made a video for it that is rich in visual metaphor: you get time-lapse shots of flowers blooming juxtaposed against nuclear mushroom clouds, elephants and their enormous trunks and, yes, a few shots of men in Speedos. It's not subtle, but that's not what you come to Paul Leary for. The "Speedo Man" video premieres in this post and you can watch it in all its bombastic glory below.

The History of Dogs Revisited also features remastered audio and new artwork. Preorder it on 'Mark Farner Blonde' vinyl.