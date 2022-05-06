Butthole Surfers’ Paul Leary reissuing his 1991 solo debut ‘The History of Dogs’ on vinyl

Butthole Surfers' Paul Leary released his debut solo album, The History of Dogs, in 1991 on Rough Trade. It's a gonzo blenderization of punk, psych, glam, industrial, folk, and whatever else was in Paul's brain at the time, along with such lyrical subjects as The Gulf War, space travel, and more.

Out of print since its initial release 31 years ago, Leary is reissuing The History of Dogs on June 17 via Shimmy-Disc. Now titled The History of Dogs Revisited, the album was remastered by Leary and Shimmy-Disc's Kramer, features new artwork, and includes two previously unreleased tracks from the original sessions. You can pre-order it on beer-colored vinyl now.

Check out the new artwork, tracklist and a video preview of the reissue below.

Leary released Born Stupid, his second solo album, last year.

attachment-paul leary history of dogs revisited loading...

TRACKLIST:

1. The Birds Are Dying

2. Apollo One

3. Dalhart Down the Road

4. How Much Longer

5. He’s Working Overtime

6. Speedo Man

7. Indians Storm the Government

8. Is It Mikey

9. Too Many People

10. The City

11. Fine Home

12. The Adventures of Pee Pee the Sailor