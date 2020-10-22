Buzzcocks’ 1977-1980 UA singles being reissued as 7″ box set

Last year, Domino reissued Buzzcocks' original run of albums, including the essential Singles Going Steady. As good as their proper studio albums were, Buzzcocks were always a singles band, delivering many of the best songs outside the long-player format. It's not just Buzzcocks' best record, it's one of the best records period.

Domino are now reissuing all of Buzzcocks' original run of singles for United Artists in a 7" box set to be released January 15. That includes everything from Singles Going Steady -- classics like "Orgasm Addict," "What Do I Get," "I Don't Mind" -- as well as "You Say You Don't Love Me," and the 'Parts 1, 2, 3' series. (No Spiral Scratch, which Buzzcocks released independently in 1977.) Each single has been remastered from the original tapes and comes in reproductions of the original Malcolm Garrett designed sleeves -- which might be the best part about owning them, the artwork is truly great. There's also a new 36-page booklet written by music writer Clinton Heylin.

You can pre-order Complete UA Singles 1977-1980 now.

RIP Pete Shelley.

Buzzcocks - Complete UA Singles 1977-1980:

Orgasm Addict / Whatever Happened Too…?

What Do I Get / Oh Shit

I Don’t Mind / Autonomy

Love You More / Noise Annoys

Ever Fallen In Love With Someone (You Shouldn’t’ve) / Just Lust

Promises / Lipstick

Everybody’s Happy Nowadays / Why Can’t I Touch It?

Harmony In My Head / Something’s Gone Wrong Again

You Say You Don’t Love Me / Raison D’Etre

Part 1 – Are Everything / Why She’s A Girl From The Chainstore

Part 2 – Strange Thing / Airwaves Dream

Part 3 – Running Free / What Do You Know