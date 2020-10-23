Buzzcocks, MGMT, Nick Mason, Scritti Politti & more added to Tim’s Twitter Listening Party schedule
The Charlatans' Tim Burgess started hosting interactive listening parties for classic albums on Twitter -- where the artists who made them would share stories about the album in real time as fans listened along -- back in the early days of COVID-19 lockdown as a fun way to use the extra time many of us seemed to have. The idea's had serious legs, though, and Tim is just about to host his 500th listening party.
The upcoming schedule includes video director and frequent The Cure collaborator Tim Pope talking about his various videos (and hopefully his single "I Want to Be a Tree") on 10/24, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets's Live At The Roundhouse (10/25), Buzzcocks' Another Music in a Different Kitchen (10/30), EMF's Schubert Dip (10/30), MGMT's Little Dark Age (10/31), The Twilight Sad's Nobody Wants to Be Here & Nobody Wants to Leave (10/31), Teenage Fanclub's Songs From Northern Britain (11/1), Beachwood Sparks' Beachwood Sparks (11/7), Scritti Politti's Cupid & Psyche 85 (11/8), The Pretty Things' Parachute (11/9), The Delgados' The Great Eastern (11/8), Mercury Rev's Yerself Is Steam (11/10), and The Cribs' new album Night Network (11/19).
If you missed participating in one of the hundreds of previous listening parties -- like The Breeders' Pod or Belle & Sebastian's The Boy With the Arab Strap -- they're all archived on the website and you can "play" them in real time so you can listen and read along at your convenience.
Check out the full schedule below.
TIM'S TWITTER LISTENING PARTY - UPCOMING 2020 SCHEDULE
OCT 24 @ 3 PM ET - Menswear - ¡Hay Tiempo!
OCT 24 @ 4 PM ET - Tim Pope - Videos
OCT 24 @ 5 PM ET - The Beloved - Happiness
OCT 25 @ 3 PM ET - Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - Live At The Roundhouse
OCT 26 @ 2 PM ET - Callum Easter - Here Or Nowhere
OCT 26 @ 4 PM ET - Erland Cooper - Sule Skerry
OCT 26 @ 5 PM ET - Blanck Mass - Animated Violence Mild
OCT 27 @ 1 PM ET - Bossy Love - Me + U
OCT 27 @ 2 PM ET - Declan Welsh & The Decadent West - Cheaply Bought. Expensively Sold
OCT 27 @ 3 PM ET - Paul Smith - Margins
OCT 27 @ 4 PM ET - Comfort - Not Passing
OCT 27 @ 4 PM ET - SHHE - SHEE
OCT 28 @ 1 PM ET - Nova - RE-UP
OCT 28 @ 2 PM ET - The Ninth Wave - Infancy
OCT 28 @ 3 PM ET - Working Men's Club - Working Men's Club
OCT 28 @ 4 PM ET - This Is The Kit - Off Off On
OCT 28 @ 5 PM ET - Cloth - Cloth
OCT 29 @ 3 PM ET - The Slow Readers Club - 91 Days In Isolation
OCT 30 @ 3 PM ET - Scars - Author! Author!
OCT 30 @ 4 PM ET - Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen
OCT 30 @ 5 PM ET - EMF - Schubert Dip
OCT 31 @ 3 PM ET - MGMT - Little Dark Age
OCT 31 @ 4 PM ET - Catherine Anne Davies & Bernard Butler - In Memory Of My Feelings
OCT 31 @ 5 PM ET - Twilight Sad - Nobody Wants to Be Here & Nobody Wants to Leave
NOV 01 @ 3:45 PM ET - Arrested Development - Don't Fight Your Demons
NOV 01 @ 5 PM ET - Teenage Fanclub - Songs From Northern Britain
NOV 03 @ 4 PM ET - Martin Stephenson And The Daintees - Gladsome, Humour & Blue
NOV 04 @ 4 PM ET - Idlewild - The Remote Part
NOV 05 @ 4 PM ET - Turin Brakes - The Optimist LP
NOV 0t @ 4 PM ET - Lottery Winners - Lottery Winners
NOV 07 @ 4 PM ET - Beachwood Sparks - Beachwood Sparks
NOV 08 @ 4 PM ET - The Delgados - The Great Eastern
NOV 08 @ 5 PM ET - Scritti Politti - Cupid & Psyche 85
NOV 09 @ 2 PM ET - The Pretty Things - Parachute
NOV 10 @ 5 PM ET - Mercury Rev - Yerself Is Steam
NOV 13 @ 4 PM ET - Michael Giacchino & His Nouvelle Modernica Orchestra - Travelogue Volume 1
NOV 14 @ 5 PM ET - Utah Saints - Utah Saints
NOV 15 @ 4 PM ET - The Waterboys - Room To Roam
NOV 10 @ 5 PM ET - Hello Forever - Whatever It Is
NOV 18 @ 4 PM ET - Kaiser Chiefs - Education, Education, Education & War
NOV 19 @ 5 PM ET - The Cribs - Night Network
NOV 21 @ 5 PM ET - The Koreatown Oddity - Little Dominiques Nosebleed
NOV 23 @ 5 PM ET - Dent May - Across The Multiverse
NOV 23 @ 5 PM ET - Pixies - Trompe Le Monde