Buzzcocks, MGMT, Nick Mason, Scritti Politti & more added to Tim’s Twitter Listening Party schedule

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess started hosting interactive listening parties for classic albums on Twitter -- where the artists who made them would share stories about the album in real time as fans listened along -- back in the early days of COVID-19 lockdown as a fun way to use the extra time many of us seemed to have. The idea's had serious legs, though, and Tim is just about to host his 500th listening party.

The upcoming schedule includes video director and frequent The Cure collaborator Tim Pope talking about his various videos (and hopefully his single "I Want to Be a Tree") on 10/24, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets's Live At The Roundhouse (10/25), Buzzcocks' Another Music in a Different Kitchen (10/30), EMF's Schubert Dip (10/30), MGMT's Little Dark Age (10/31), The Twilight Sad's Nobody Wants to Be Here & Nobody Wants to Leave (10/31), Teenage Fanclub's Songs From Northern Britain (11/1), Beachwood Sparks' Beachwood Sparks (11/7), Scritti Politti's Cupid & Psyche 85 (11/8), The Pretty Things' Parachute (11/9), The Delgados' The Great Eastern (11/8), Mercury Rev's Yerself Is Steam (11/10), and The Cribs' new album Night Network (11/19).

If you missed participating in one of the hundreds of previous listening parties -- like The Breeders' Pod or Belle & Sebastian's The Boy With the Arab Strap -- they're all archived on the website and you can "play" them in real time so you can listen and read along at your convenience.

Check out the full schedule below.

TIM'S TWITTER LISTENING PARTY - UPCOMING 2020 SCHEDULE

OCT 24 @ 3 PM ET - Menswear - ¡Hay Tiempo!

OCT 24 @ 4 PM ET - Tim Pope - Videos

OCT 24 @ 5 PM ET - The Beloved - Happiness

OCT 25 @ 3 PM ET - Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - Live At The Roundhouse

OCT 26 @ 2 PM ET - Callum Easter - Here Or Nowhere

OCT 26 @ 4 PM ET - Erland Cooper - Sule Skerry

OCT 26 @ 5 PM ET - Blanck Mass - Animated Violence Mild

OCT 27 @ 1 PM ET - Bossy Love - Me + U

OCT 27 @ 2 PM ET - Declan Welsh & The Decadent West - Cheaply Bought. Expensively Sold

OCT 27 @ 3 PM ET - Paul Smith - Margins

OCT 27 @ 4 PM ET - Comfort - Not Passing

OCT 27 @ 4 PM ET - SHHE - SHEE

OCT 28 @ 1 PM ET - Nova - RE-UP

OCT 28 @ 2 PM ET - The Ninth Wave - Infancy

OCT 28 @ 3 PM ET - Working Men's Club - Working Men's Club

OCT 28 @ 4 PM ET - This Is The Kit - Off Off On

OCT 28 @ 5 PM ET - Cloth - Cloth

OCT 29 @ 3 PM ET - The Slow Readers Club - 91 Days In Isolation

OCT 30 @ 3 PM ET - Scars - Author! Author!

OCT 30 @ 4 PM ET - Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen

OCT 30 @ 5 PM ET - EMF - Schubert Dip

OCT 31 @ 3 PM ET - MGMT - Little Dark Age

OCT 31 @ 4 PM ET - Catherine Anne Davies & Bernard Butler - In Memory Of My Feelings

OCT 31 @ 5 PM ET - Twilight Sad - Nobody Wants to Be Here & Nobody Wants to Leave

NOV 01 @ 3:45 PM ET - Arrested Development - Don't Fight Your Demons

NOV 01 @ 5 PM ET - Teenage Fanclub - Songs From Northern Britain

NOV 03 @ 4 PM ET - Martin Stephenson And The Daintees - Gladsome, Humour & Blue

NOV 04 @ 4 PM ET - Idlewild - The Remote Part

NOV 05 @ 4 PM ET - Turin Brakes - The Optimist LP

NOV 0t @ 4 PM ET - Lottery Winners - Lottery Winners

NOV 07 @ 4 PM ET - Beachwood Sparks - Beachwood Sparks

NOV 08 @ 4 PM ET - The Delgados - The Great Eastern

NOV 08 @ 5 PM ET - Scritti Politti - Cupid & Psyche 85

NOV 09 @ 2 PM ET - The Pretty Things - Parachute

NOV 10 @ 5 PM ET - Mercury Rev - Yerself Is Steam

NOV 13 @ 4 PM ET - Michael Giacchino & His Nouvelle Modernica Orchestra - Travelogue Volume 1

NOV 14 @ 5 PM ET - Utah Saints - Utah Saints

NOV 15 @ 4 PM ET - The Waterboys - Room To Roam

NOV 10 @ 5 PM ET - Hello Forever - Whatever It Is

NOV 18 @ 4 PM ET - Kaiser Chiefs - Education, Education, Education & War

NOV 19 @ 5 PM ET - The Cribs - Night Network

NOV 21 @ 5 PM ET - The Koreatown Oddity - Little Dominiques Nosebleed

NOV 23 @ 5 PM ET - Dent May - Across The Multiverse

NOV 23 @ 5 PM ET - Pixies - Trompe Le Monde