BV & Bad Time Records Present: We Are The Union, Catbite, Grey Matter & Dissidente NYE show

BrooklynVegan is thrilled to be teaming up with DIY ska label Bad Time Records to co-present a big New Year's Eve bash in the Detroit area with hometown headliners We Are The Union and support from their BTR labelmates Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente.

Billed as 'We Are The Union Tries to Throw a New Year’s Party,' it goes down at Sanctuary Detroit in Hamtramck, MI on December 31 and it will also feature Pocket Sound System spinning ska, reggae, and punk records all night. There's also a NYE midnight countdown during WATU's set, the WATU Skacade Machine ("an actual WATU branded tabletop arcade loaded with hundreds of games") and a Skacade competition with prizes for fans and money raised going to charity, a general raffle that also benefits a charity, and a photo op station.

Tickets go on sale Friday (7/23) at 10 AM ET.

We Are The Union recently released their new album Ordinary Life and it's one of the year's best in any genre, ska or otherwise. We interviewed vocalist Reade Wolcott and discussed how the band reinvented their approach to writing and recording for this album, and how the songs tell Reade's coming out story as a trans woman. WATU also have some West Coast dates with The Slackers and The Aggrolites in December before the NYE show.

Catbite's anticipated sophomore album Nice One drops 8/6 via BTR, and two songs are out from it now. The Philly band also have other upcoming tour dates (including some Northeast shows), and they'll be appearing on the next episode of our livestream show on Vans Channel 66 on July 29 (more info on that soon). You can also pick up our cyan blue vinyl variant of Nice One, limited to 100 copies.

Grey Matter, who are also based in Michigan, released their very good new album Climbing Out last year, and Pittsburgh's Dissidente dropped the new single ".45" earlier this year.

Listen to music from all bands on the NYE show below...

--

Pick up our cyan blue vinyl variant of Catbite's new album and browse the other records in the ska section of our online store, including a couple other Bad Time Records releases.