BV Blog Radio on SiriusXMU celebrates Dead Moon Night (10/4/2021 playlist)

Tuesday (10/5) marks the 5th annual Dead Moon Night in Portland, which was officially declared by the city in 2017. So, to honor one of the greatest rock and roll bands ever, we have a Fred and TOODY tribute show, featuring Dead Moon classics, every side project, Fred and TOODY acoustic, and covers by Cat Power, A Place to Bury Strangers, Eddie Vedder and more. The playlist is below.

BrooklynVegan Blog Radio airs every Monday nights from 10 PM – Midnight on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), but you can listen on demand with the SiriusXM app.

Rest easy, Fred.

PLAYLIST: BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU 10/4/2021 (DEAD MOON NIGHT)

Dead Moon - Dead Moon Night

Deep Soul Cole - Poverty Shack

the Range Rats - Two of Us

the Weeds - It's Your Time

Pierced Arrows - Caroline

A Place to Bury Strangers - 54 40 or Fight (Dead Moon cover)

the Lollipop Shoppe - You Must Be A Witch

the Rats - I Want You

King Bee - Zipgun

Zipper - Born Yesterday

Desperate Edge - Frustration

Dead Moon - It’s OK

the Western Front - Looking Back at Me

the Dirtbombs - A Fire in the Western World

the Range Rats - Coming Down

Fred & Toody - Running Out of Time

the Rats - Nightline

King Bee - Hot Pistol

Pierced Arrows - Let It Rain

A Place to Bury Strangers - Don't Burn the Fires (Dead Moon cover)

the Black Lips - You Must Be a Witch (Dead Moon cover)

Dead Moon - 40 Miles of Bad Road

the Western Front - Clementine

Zipper - Bullets

Fred & Toody - Out in the Blue

Eddie Vedder and C Average - Diamonds in the Rough (Dead Moon cover)

Dead Moon - A Miss of You

Cat Power - Johnny's Got A Gun (Dead Moon cover)

Range Rats - Thunder Road

Pierced Arrows - Ain’t Life Strange

Fred & Toody - These Times With You

Dead Moon - Can't Help Falling in Love