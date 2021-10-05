BV Blog Radio on SiriusXMU celebrates Dead Moon Night (10/4/2021 playlist)
Tuesday (10/5) marks the 5th annual Dead Moon Night in Portland, which was officially declared by the city in 2017. So, to honor one of the greatest rock and roll bands ever, we have a Fred and TOODY tribute show, featuring Dead Moon classics, every side project, Fred and TOODY acoustic, and covers by Cat Power, A Place to Bury Strangers, Eddie Vedder and more. The playlist is below.
Rest easy, Fred.
Dead Moon - Dead Moon Night
Deep Soul Cole - Poverty Shack
the Range Rats - Two of Us
the Weeds - It's Your Time
Pierced Arrows - Caroline
A Place to Bury Strangers - 54 40 or Fight (Dead Moon cover)
the Lollipop Shoppe - You Must Be A Witch
the Rats - I Want You
King Bee - Zipgun
Zipper - Born Yesterday
Desperate Edge - Frustration
Dead Moon - It’s OK
the Western Front - Looking Back at Me
Desperate Edge - Frustration
the Dirtbombs - A Fire in the Western World
the Range Rats - Coming Down
Fred & Toody - Running Out of Time
the Rats - Nightline
King Bee - Hot Pistol
Pierced Arrows - Let It Rain
A Place to Bury Strangers - Don't Burn the Fires (Dead Moon cover)
the Black Lips - You Must Be a Witch (Dead Moon cover)
Dead Moon - 40 Miles of Bad Road
the Western Front - Clementine
Zipper - Bullets
Fred & Toody - Out in the Blue
Eddie Vedder and C Average - Diamonds in the Rough (Dead Moon cover)
Dead Moon - A Miss of You
Cat Power - Johnny's Got A Gun (Dead Moon cover)
Range Rats - Thunder Road
Pierced Arrows - Ain’t Life Strange
Fred & Toody - These Times With You
Dead Moon - Can't Help Falling in Love