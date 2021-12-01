BV Presents: Catbite, JER & Teenage Halloween in Brooklyn & Philly this January

This January, BrooklynVegan is throwing a two-night showcase in Philly and Brooklyn with Catbite, JER, and Teenage Halloween playing both nights, plus Take Today opening in Philly and Common Sage opening in Brooklyn.

The Philly show is January 7 at PhilaMOCA and the Brooklyn show is January 8 at Saint Vitus. Tickets for Philly and Brooklyn go on sale Friday (12/3) at noon.

Earlier this year, Catbite put out their sophomore album Nice One on Bad Time Records, the followup to their 2019 self-titled debut, which we included on our list of 64 essential ska albums from 1964 to present. The Philly band pull from all throughout ska's history, from early Jamaican ska and rocksteady to 2 Tone to third wave, and they fuse it with garage rock, power pop, and more. For more, read our recent interview with the band.

JER, the solo project of Jeremy Hunter (of Skatune Network and We Are The Union), has been rolling out singles ahead of their anticipated debut album, which is expected to arrive via Bad Time Records in 2022. JER just played their first-ever live shows opening for Jeff Rosenstock, and at these shows, they'll be backed by Catbite. Jer also plays on the new Catbite album... maybe they'll join Catbite during their set too?

NJ's Teenage Halloween released one of our favorite albums of 2020 with their self-titled debut on Don Giovanni Records. Writing about it then, we said: "The album's a seamless fusion of heartland rock, folk punk, emo, and skate punk, and it finds time for everything from classic rock solos to triumphant horns, all while singer/guitarist Luk Henderiks tells real-life tales of growing up queer in the New Jersey suburbs."

New York emo band Common Sage (who share a member with Stay Inside) recently released their new album It Lives and It Breathes on No Sleep. Read our review.

Take Today recently released the song "Skydiving" featuring members of Catbite.

At the Brooklyn show, comedian Ian Fidance will be doing standup in between sets, and I'll be DJing between doors and the first band. Doors open at 7 PM.

Catbite are also playing We Are The Union's BrooklynVegan-presented New Year's Eve show in Detroit.

See the show flyer for Brooklyn and Philly and listen to all of the bands below...