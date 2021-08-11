BV Presents: Crime In Stereo playing ‘The Troubled Stateside’ in NYC w/ Koyo, Hangman, Become One

BrooklynVegan and Saint Vitus Bar are teaming up to co-present an entire night of Long Island emo/hardcore at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 22 with Crime In Stereo performing their 2006 sophomore album The Troubled Stateside in full for its 15th anniversary, Koyo, Hangman, and Become One. Tickets go on sale Friday (8/13) at noon.

Koyo formed last year (with members of SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Typecaste, Rain of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenaline), and they do a ton of justice to the Long Island emo/melodic hardcore scene that birthed Crime In Stereo, as you can hear on their excellent new EP Drives Out East, which came out recently on Triple B Records (get it on clear blue vinyl). We recently interviewed the band about the EP, the return of live shows, future plans, and more.

Hangman channel a harder LIHC/NYHC sound (like Madball, Vision of Disorder, etc), and they released their killer debut LP One by One on Flatspot Records in 2019.

Become One were staples of LIHC in the late '90s and early 2000s, and they've recently been making a comeback (with ex-Crime In Stereo bassist Mike Musilli replacing the late Matt Wargas) and just released their very good new EP Subsidence on New Morality Zine earlier this month.

Stream The Troubled Stateside and the latest releases from Koyo, Hangman, and Become One below...

--

--

--

--