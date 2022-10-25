BV Presents: Kevin Devine 20th anniversary shows in Brooklyn
Kevin Devine began his solo career 20 years ago, and he'll be celebrating that anniversary with two very special Brooklyn shows that BrooklynVegan is proudly presenting: January 20 at Baby's All Right and January 21 at Saint Vitus. The shows are dubbed 'If You’re Sinking, Sing Along: Celebrating 20 Years Of Kevin Devine (and the Goddamn Band),' and Kevin describes them like this: "Two career-spanning solo shows in Brooklyn, featuring a core selection of staples to be performed at both, and surrounded by otherwise totally different setlists each night."
Tickets for Baby's and Vitus go on sale Thursday (10/27) at noon but first there's a BrooklynVegan presale on Wednesday (10/26) at noon. Check back here Wednesday morning for the BV presale password.