BV Presents: Laura Stevenson playing ‘Sit Resist’ in full on livestream

Laura Stevenson's second album with The Cans as her backing band, the modern classic Sit Resist, turns 10 this year, and we've very excited to be teaming up with her to help celebrate that anniversary with a livestream performance of the album in full. "Sit Resist (At Home)" airs on Saturday, February 13 at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT), and tickets, including merch bundles, are on sale now.

"We had a handful of full-band, full album Sit Resist shows planned around the release of the reissue before the pandemic put an end to that," Laura says. "This is probably the closest we can get to actually pulling it off. This will be the first time I’ve ever played some of these songs for an audience. It feels like we took a lot of pre-pandemic life for granted, one of those things being the ability to freely gather together and experience all that music does for communal connection. Livestreams will never be the same as that experience, but I’m hoping this will fill a couple of the cracks in the meantime."

The deluxe reissue, which came out in 2020 via Don Giovanni, features a remastered version of the album with bonus material including outtakes, the Jeff Rosenstock-produced pre-production demos, live material, an Archers of Loaf cover, and more, as well as liner notes by Jeff, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus.

Stream the album's deluxe edition and check out the flyer for the livestream below.

