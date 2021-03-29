BV Presents: Ratboys doing 10th anniversary livestream (win tickets!)

Alt-country-infused indie-punks Ratboys are celebrating ten years as a band with a new virtual performance, which BrooklynVegan is excited to be presenting. Filmed at Chicago venue Schuba's Tavern, the show pulls from throughout their discography, and includes a retrospective film, with memories of their chance meeting, time on the road, and more. It airs on Thursday, April 29 at 9 PM ET on Bandcamp, and tickets are on sale now. We're also giving away two tickets -- enter for a chance to win below.

Ratboys debuted with their self-titled EP in 2011 (back when they were a duo called Ratboy) and they later expanded their lineup and signed to Topshelf, who released all three of their full-length albums: 2015's AOID, 2017's GN, and 2020's Printer's Devil. Earlier this month, they released a new standalone single, "Go Outside." Check out that song, and the flyer for the livestream, below.

Ratboys Livestream giveaway

