BV Presents: Teenage Halloween album release livestream with Little Hag

NJ punks Teenage Halloween's self-titled debut album on Don Giovanni is one of our favorite punk debuts of the year so far, so we're very excited to be teaming up with the band to present their album release livestream.

Dubbed "Hallowstream" (naturally), it goes down on Mischief Night, October 30, on the Don Giovanni YouTube page. It's being recorded and filmed by RBBC Radio and it'll feature an opening set by fellow NJ artist Little Hag at 7:30 PM ET followed by Teenage Halloween at 8 PM. It's free to watch, but Teenage Halloween are taking donations via Venmo (@teenagehalloween), and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Black & Pink, "an open family of LGBTQ prisoners and 'free world' allies who support each other." Flyer below.

October 30 is also the day Teenage Halloween's album gets its vinyl and cassette release. If you haven't heard the album, we recommend checking it out. Here's an excerpt of our review:

NJ has a long, rich punk history, and its latest, greatest export is Teenage Halloween. The Asbury Park band debuted with the Eternal Roast EP in 2017, and they now follow it with their first full-length, which is a massive step-up from the EP and one of the strongest punk debut LPs I've heard all year. They dabble in '90s/'00s style melodic punk, soaring heartland rock, Thin Lizzy solos, ska-punk style horns, emo, folk punk, and more, and though those are all familiar sounds on their own, you probably haven't heard them combined like this.

Little Hag (aka Avery Mandeville) also just released her new album Whatever Happened To Avery Jane?, which is a folky singer/songwriter album with a punk edge, and that's very much worth checking out too. Listen to both albums here:

