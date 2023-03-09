BV @ SXSW 2023 Lost Weekend lineup (Indigo de Souza, Bartees Strange, Ric Wilson, Militarie Gun, MUCH more)

The FREE BrooklynVegan x Resound SXSW day parties Lost Weekend happen this year at Mohawk on Wednesday (March 15) and Empire Control Room & Garage on Thursday (March 16), and we're now -- last minute as always -- thrilled to finally announce our lineups! Artists playing across the two days include Ric Wilson, Bartees Strange, Indigo de Souza, Militarie Gun, Blondshell, be your own PET, Algiers, Model/Actriz, Obongjayar, Hannibal Buress, Protomartyr, Cheekface, Portrayal of Guilt, and more. M for Montreal are once again joining us too. RSVP is open now.

More details on each artist below. Set times TBA, but the day-by-day lineups look like this:

Lost Weeekend SXSW flyer Wednesday 2023 loading...

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 at MOHAWK

Indigo de Souza

Blondshell

Militarie Gun

be your own PET

Algiers

Model/Actriz

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Sweet Pill

Girl Scout

Miss Grit

Choses Sauvages

Bibi Club

Upchuck

Arny Margret

Lost Weeekend SXSW flyer Thursday 2023 loading...

THURSDAY, MARCH 16 at EMPIRE CONTROL ROOM & GARAGE

Ric Wilson

Bartees Strange

Obongjayar

Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress)

Protomartyr

Sunny War

Cheekface

Portrayal of Guilt

Poison Ruïn

Y La Bamba

Kiwi Jr

Debby Friday

Mandy, Indiana

& 1 more TBA

RIC WILSON: Chicago singer and rapper Ric Wilson has been on the rise for the past few years, thanks to his infectiously unique sound and collaborations with Terrace Martin, CHAI, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more. His latest single was produced by Chromeo and A-Trak.

BARTEES STRANGE: With two great albums under his belt, upcoming tours with The National and boygenius, and much more, multi-genre artist Bartees Strange has become one of the most exciting newer voices in alternative music. Read our review of his 2022 album Farm To Table.

OBONGJAYAR: The impossible-to-pin-down, Nigerian-born, London-based artist Obongjayar breaks down barriers between hip hop, jazz, art pop, Afrobeats, soul, R&B, and more. Read our review of his recently released debut album Some Nights I Dream of Doors.

ESHU TUNE (HANNIBAL BURESS): In addition to being a hilarious comedian, Hannibal Buress makes music as Eshu Tune. Even in his music, his distinct personality comes through.

PROTOMARTYR: One of the best bands of the last 10 years, Protomartyr mix powerful post-punk inspired music with frontman Joe Casey's unique -- even in a world of Spechgesang up-and-comers -- and sardonic worldview. They just announced their new album Formal Growth in the Desert and released the great lead single "Make Way."

CHEEKFACE: Cheekface are an addictively fun newer band who have gained comparisons to artists like They Might Be Giants, Dead Milkmen, LCD Soundsystem, The Dismemberment Plan, Pavement, and Cake, and they cover important topics with a sense of humor and catchiness. Read more about them in our list of artists to watch in 2023.

SUNNY WAR: The remarkably unique singer/songwriter Sunny War has been steadily touring and releasing music for over a decade, but her new album Anarchist Gospel seems poised to be her biggest breakthrough yet. Read our review.

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT: The screamo-meets-metal band Portrayal of Guilt are one of the most exciting bands in heavy music right now, and with new music on the way, we're especially excited to see what they have in store at SXSW this year. Read about their two 2021 albums in our list of the best albums of 2021.

POISON RUÏN: Pulling equal influence from deathrock and Wipers, Poison Ruïn have an appealingly dark, raw sound and they're gearing up to make their Relapse debut this year.

Y LA BAMBA: Over the last 15 years, Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos has woven together disparate styles and genres as Y La Bamba, pulling from Latin pop, folk and indie rock to create a sound that is familiar but uniquely their own. Read out about their recent single "Collapse" in Indie Basement's Best Songs of February.

KIWI JR: Toronto's Kiwi Jr have a way with words and melody that reminds a lot of people of the heyday of '90s indie rock. Their songs grab you grab you first with the hooks then keeps you listening with thoughtful, witty lyrics. Read our review of their 2022 album Chopper, out via Sub Pop and produced by Wolf Parade's Dan Boeckner.

DEBBY FRIDAY: Nigerian-born artist DEBBY FRIDAY has been defying categorization as part of Canada's underground music scene since the late 2010s, mixing rap, electro, post-punk, industrial, techno and more into a glitchy, bruising and bitcrushed blend that is fiery and magnetic. She recently signed to Sub Pop for her upcoming album GOOD LUCK. Read more about her in our list of artists to watch in 2023.

MANDY, INDIANA: Manchester's Mandy, Indiana sound like an illegal warehouse party in an abandoned factory. With pummeling beats, shearing guitar noise, depthcharge bass and woozy synths, they could be mistaken for that factory being back in operation. Their as-yet-unannounced full-length debut is on the way, but meanwhile, the singles have all been great. Read more about them on our list of artists to watch in 2023.

INDIGO DE SOUZA: One of our favorite current indie rock/pop singer/songwriters, Indigo de Souza is gearing up to release her anticipated new album All Of This Will End and two great singles are out now. Read more about her previous album, Any Shape You Take, on our list of the best albums of 2021.

BLONDSHELL: Citing Hole's Live Through This as a formative influence, NYC-born singer and songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum has been exploring her love of grungy indie rock with her new project Blonshell. Her self-titled debut LP arrives this April via Partisan. Read more about her in our list of artists to watch in 2023.

MILITARIE GUN: Combining catchy power pop hooks and hardcore punk grit, Militarie Gun have become one of the most thrilling new rock bands around, with a killer live show too. Read about them in our list of artists to watch in 2023 and listen to our recent podcast episode with bandleader Ian Shelton.

BE YOUR OWN PET: One of the most beloved aughts-era garage rock bands, be your own PET, are back! We loved them the first time around, and so far the reunion shows have been great too. We can't wait to see what kind of energy they bring to Austin this month.

ALGIERS: Following up three albums of genre-defying protest music, Algiers delivered their grandest statement yet with new album Shook, which features billy woods, Backxwash, Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha, Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring, and more. They've also always had a thrilling live show and we're very stoked to hear the new material live.

MODEL/ACTRIZ: The 20 year nostalgia cycle is currently at the early-'00s which is fortuitous for NYC's Model/Actriz who sound like they could've existed two decades earlier in the city, sharing bills with Liars, Lightning Bolt, Out Hud and Light Asylum. The four-piece have been lurking around the fringes of the Brooklyn scene since the mid-2010s, and became known as a formidable, don't-miss live act by the end of the decade. Their new album on True Panther, Dogsbody, is deservingly one of the most acclaimed albums of its kind this year. Read more about them in our list of artists to watch in 2023.

PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS: UK band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have been churning out riffy, catchy stoner rock for about a decade, and their new album Land of Sleeper is a ton of fun. We had actually booked them on our cancelled 2020 SXSW parties, so we're very excited to finally have them on our shows and see them play.

SWEET PILL: Sweet Pill make a very appealing blend of mathy Midwest-style emo and crowdpleasing, pop punk-leaning emo, as heard on their great 2022 debut album Where The Heart Is, released via Topshelf.

GIRL SCOUT: If you like the twee-ish indie pop of Alvvays and Belle and Sebastian, Sweden's Girl Scout could be one of your new favorite bands. Read about them in our list of artists to watch in 2023.

MISS GRIT: NYC's Miss Grit recalls 2010s-era art pop like Strange Mercy-era St. Vincent and Puberty 2-era Mitski, and Miss Grit already has all the ambition, creativity, and professionalism that those artists had on their aforementioned classics. Read more about them in our list of artists to watch in 2023.

CHOSES SAUVAGES: As we said when we caught them at M for Montreal 2018, Choses Sauvages play slinky, '80s-ish disco pop with the occasional flute solo, and they had fans who were ready to party with them in the very early afternoon. Perfect day party vibes.

BIBI CLUB: Montréal-based duo Bibi Club features Plants and Animals' Nicolas Basque and Adèle Trottier-Rivard, and their dancey indie pop sounds like it's gonna be a ton of fun in a live setting.

UPCHUCK: Atlanta punks Upchuck have a reputation for highly energetic live shows, and their recently released debut album Sense Yourself is full of ragers.

ARNY MARGRET: Icelandic folk singer Arny Margret makes delicate songs that recall the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Regina Spektor, and Feist. Read about her debut album they only talk about the weather in our list of 15 great folk albums from 2022.

--

Once again, both of our parties are TOTALLY FREE. RSVP now. Hope to see you there!!