BV @ SXSW 2023: Lost Weekend set times

BrooklynVegan and Resound Presents' SXSW day parties, Lost Weekend, are Wednesday (3/15) at Mohawk and Thursday (3/16) at Empire Control Room & Garage from 11:30 AM-6 PM each day, and the SET TIMES are now announced! Find those below.

Our friends at M for Montreal are joining us for the shows, which are free with RSVP - hope to see you there!

Lost Weekend 2023 update loading...

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 at MOHAWK

WEDNESDAY OUTSIDE

5:00-5:45 Indigo De Souza

4:10-4:40 Blondshell

3:20-3:50 Militarie Gun

2:30-3:00 be your own PET

1:40-2:10 Algiers

12:50-1:20 Model/Actriz

12:00-12:30 Choses Sauvages

WEDNESDAY INSIDE

4:50-5:30 Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

4:00-4:30 Sweet Pill

3:10-3:40 Girl Scout

2:20-2:50 Bibi Club

1:30-2:00 Upchuck

12:40-1:10 Miss Grit

11:50-12:20 Arny Margret

THURSDAY, MARCH 16 at EMPIRE CONTROL ROOM & GARAGE

THURSDAY OUTSIDE

5:10-5:45 Ric Wilson

4:15-4:50 Obongjayar

3:20-3:55 Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress)

2:30-3:00 Protomartyr

1:40-2:10 Tomberlin

12:50-1:20 Bartees Strange

12:00-12:30 Y La Bamba

THURSDAY INSIDE

5:15-5:45 Portrayal of Guilt

4:25-4:55 Poison Ruïn

3:35-4:05 Sunny War

2:45-3:15 Cheekface

1:55-2:25 Kiwi Jr

1:05-1:35 Debby Friday

12:15-12:45 Mandy, Indiana

