BV @ SXSW 2023: Lost Weekend set times

BrooklynVegan and Resound Presents' SXSW day parties, Lost Weekend, are Wednesday (3/15) at Mohawk and Thursday (3/16) at Empire Control Room & Garage from 11:30 AM-6 PM each day, and the SET TIMES are now announced! Find those below.

Our friends at M for Montreal are joining us for the shows, which are free with RSVP - hope to see you there!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 at MOHAWK

WEDNESDAY OUTSIDE
5:00-5:45 Indigo De Souza
4:10-4:40 Blondshell
3:20-3:50 Militarie Gun
2:30-3:00 be your own PET
1:40-2:10 Algiers
12:50-1:20 Model/Actriz
12:00-12:30 Choses Sauvages

WEDNESDAY INSIDE
4:50-5:30 Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
4:00-4:30 Sweet Pill
3:10-3:40 Girl Scout
2:20-2:50 Bibi Club
1:30-2:00 Upchuck
12:40-1:10 Miss Grit
11:50-12:20 Arny Margret

THURSDAY, MARCH 16 at EMPIRE CONTROL ROOM & GARAGE

THURSDAY OUTSIDE
5:10-5:45 Ric Wilson
4:15-4:50 Obongjayar
3:20-3:55 Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress)
2:30-3:00 Protomartyr
1:40-2:10 Tomberlin
12:50-1:20 Bartees Strange
12:00-12:30 Y La Bamba

THURSDAY INSIDE
5:15-5:45 Portrayal of Guilt
4:25-4:55 Poison Ruïn
3:35-4:05 Sunny War
2:45-3:15 Cheekface
1:55-2:25 Kiwi Jr
1:05-1:35 Debby Friday
12:15-12:45 Mandy, Indiana

Learn more about the artists HERE, and RSVP HERE.

