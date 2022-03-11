BVSXSW (initial) 2022 LINEUP (for next week’s free shows in Austin) — RSVP

RSVP NOW for the return of free BV shows at Cheer Up Charlies: Thursday, March 17 & Friday, March 18 -- noon-7pm each day, and stay tuned for MORE ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENTS SOON and the daily lineyps, but meanwhile check out the initial two-day lineup in the flyer below!

Everybody who RSVPs will automatically be entered to win a copy of our excluive transparent red vinyl variant of the new Fontaines D.C. record (out 4/22), AND $50 more to spend in the BV shop on anything you want!

We are once again partnering on our 'Lost Weekend' shows with TX promoters Resound Presents (fka Margin Walker and Transmission Presents) and M For Montreal.

Thanks also to our sponsors Rambler, Mayawell, and Hornitos Ranch Water. Drink responsibly!