By the Grace of God reissuing first 2 albums on vinyl, benefiting The Bail Project

Louisville post-hardcore vets By The Grace of God are reissuing their first two albums -- 1996's For the Love of Indie Rock and 1997's Perspective -- on vinyl for the first time since their initial pressings on Victory Records. The reissues, due out March 5 via Equal Vision, feature new artwork with expanded layouts, and will be pressed on color vinyl. You can check out the new artwork, and stream the albums, below.

You can preorder now -- each record is available in two colored vinyl variants -- and 1/3 of the profits will be donated to The Bail Project.

Back in 2018, By the Grace of God released the Above Fear EP, their first record since 2000's Three Steps to a Better Democracy.