Cabaret Voltaire announce first album in 26 years, share “Vasto”

Industrial icons Cabaret Voltaire have announced Shadow of Fear, their first album in more than 20 years. The album also marks the first where Richard H Kirk is the sole member. (Chris Watson left the group in 1981 while the band's third co-founder, Stephen Mallinder, left in 1994.) Cabaret Voltaire were inactive for 20 years till Kirk revived it, starting with the 2014 Atonal festival in Berlin.

Kirk has brought the same forward-thinking approach to this new incarnation of Cabaret Voltaire. “The mission statement from the off was no nostalgia," he says. "Normal rules do not apply. Something for the 21st Century. No old material.”

Shadow of Fear was recorded at the latest location of Western Works, Cabaret Voltaire's long-standing HQ, and done in a similar manner to the group's original run, at least in spirit. "There wasn't that much equipment, so you really had to use your imagination,” Kirk says.

“The album was finished just as all the weirdness was starting to kick in,” Kirk says, noting that like a lot of things released this year, the album is at times prescient. “Shadow Of Fear feels like a strangely appropriate title. The current situation didn't have much of an influence on what I was doing - all the vocal content was already in place before the panic set in - but maybe due to my nature of being a bit paranoid there are hints in there about stuff going a bit weird and capturing the current state of affairs.”

The first single from the record is "Vastro," which is both gritty and trancelike, making it very Cabaret Voltaire. Listen below.

Shadow of Fear is out November 20 via Mute.

Stephen Mallinder currently plays in Wrangler which includes Ben ‘Benge’ Edwards (The Maths) and Phil Winter (Tuung).

Shadow Of Fear tracklist:

1. Be Free

2. The Power (Of Their Knowledge)

3. Night Of The Jackal

4. Microscopic Flesh Fragment

5. Papa Nine Zero Delta United

6. Universal Energy

7. Vasto

8. What’s Goin’ On